Second Global COVID-19 Summit to ensure access to vaccine

Global health agencies and the Biden administration will convene at the second International COVID-19 Summit on Thursday. The virtual gathering aims to ensure greater access to vaccines and raise funds for poorer nations. Mohga Kamal-Yanni, senior health policy adviser to the People's Vaccine Alliance weighs in on why there is still vaccine inequality two years into the pandemic. #Covid #vaccine #Africa
May 12, 2022
