What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war

World Share

Second Global COVID-19 Summit to ensure access to vaccine

Global health agencies and the Biden administration will convene at the second International COVID-19 Summit on Thursday. The virtual gathering aims to ensure greater access to vaccines and raise funds for poorer nations. Mohga Kamal-Yanni, senior health policy adviser to the People's Vaccine Alliance weighs in on why there is still vaccine inequality two years into the pandemic. #Covid #vaccine #Africa