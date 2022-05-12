BizTech Share

Global equity markets continue to fall amid inflation fears

Global equity markets continue to fall as investors fear rising prices may knock the wind out of consumer spending and job creation. The fresh round of selling began in the US after the Bureau of Statistics reported inflation at 8.3% for April. The tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 3% and the S&P 500 closed at its lowest level for the year. It is now down 17% since the start of the year. But the worst carnage is being felt by investors in the cryptocurrency markets. The price of Bitcoin is down nearly 9% while Ethereum has plunged by 13%. For more on the markets, we spoke Victoria Scholar, who is the investment head at Interactive Investor. #UnitedStates #Inflation #Cryptocurrencies