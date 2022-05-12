POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Ukraine proposes prisoner swap to aid Azovstal plant soldiers
02:26
World
Ukraine proposes prisoner swap to aid Azovstal plant soldiers
Ukraine has offered to release Russian prisoners of war in exchange for the safe passage of the wounded fighters trapped inside the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol. The facility is the last Ukrainian stronghold in the city, which is under Russian control. Kiev has already started preparing its first war crimes trial of a captured Russian soldier. Meanwhile, fighting has been raging in the country's east and south with Washington and Kiev warning the conflict will be drawn out. Yasmine El-Sabawi reports. #Azovstal #PrisonerSwap #UkrainianFighters
May 12, 2022
