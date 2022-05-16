World Share

Europe's abandoned nationals in Syria

Since the collapse of Daesh in 2019, an estimated 1,000 European women and children have been abandoned by their governments in detention camps in northeast Syria. The United Nations other Human Rights organisations have called on governments to take back their citizens. So why is the UK government hesitant to do so? GUESTS: Jussi Tanner Ambassador and special envoy with the Finnish Ministry of Foreign Affairs Chris Doyle Director at the The Council for Arab-British Understanding Maya Foa Joint Executive Director at Reprieve Tasnime Akunjee Criminal Defence Solicitor Roundtable is a discussion program with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.