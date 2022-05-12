POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Sinn Fein’s Election Success
Sinn Fein’s Election Success
Sinn Fein’s Vice President described her party’s victory in Northern Ireland as defining moment for Belfast. For decades the nationalist party pushed for a unified Ireland and after winning the most seats in parliament, could their century old dream become a reality? Niall O Donnghaile Sinn Fein Senator Susan McKay Journalist and Broadcaster specialising in Northern Ireland Denis MacShane UK’s Former Minister for Europe
May 12, 2022
