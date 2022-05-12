World Share

Sinn Fein’s Election Success

Sinn Fein’s Vice President described her party’s victory in Northern Ireland as defining moment for Belfast. For decades the nationalist party pushed for a unified Ireland and after winning the most seats in parliament, could their century old dream become a reality? Niall O Donnghaile Sinn Fein Senator Susan McKay Journalist and Broadcaster specialising in Northern Ireland Denis MacShane UK’s Former Minister for Europe