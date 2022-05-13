World Share

The Muslim world’s greatest astronomer: Al Battani | House of Wisdom | E4

In this episode of House of Wisdom, we explore the life and achievements of the brilliant Muslim astronomer and mathematician, Al Battani — referred to as ‘The Ptolemy of the Arabs.’ His work influenced and inspired Copernicus and Galileo, and he made hugely significant breakthroughs, including determining the solar year, the Gregorian calendar and our understanding of seasons and solar eclipses.