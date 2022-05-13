POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Oil prices headed for weekly decline over dim demand outlook
03:58
BizTech
Oil prices headed for weekly decline over dim demand outlook
Oil prices extended gains on Friday but they are headed for their first weekly loss in three weeks. Investors are concerned that rising inflation and China's COVID lockdowns are slowing global growth. Supply concerns have eased for now, as the prospects of the EU quickly ending purchases of Russian fuel, are dimming. Equiti Capital market analyst, David Madden joined us from London. #OilPrices #Russia #OilEmbargo
May 13, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?