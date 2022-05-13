POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Palestinians mourn slain journalist Shireen Abu Akleh
02:43
World
Palestinians mourn slain journalist Shireen Abu Akleh
Thousands of people have turned out to mourn Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh. The Al Jazeera correspondent was shot dead while covering an Israeli army raid in the occupied West Bank. Witnesses say the culprit was an Israeli sniper. The United Nations has called it a potential war crime - and the Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas says he'll refer it to the International Criminal Court. #AbuAkleh #Journalist #Israel
May 13, 2022
