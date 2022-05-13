World Share

Palestinians mourn slain journalist Shireen Abu Akleh

Thousands of people have turned out to mourn Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh. The Al Jazeera correspondent was shot dead while covering an Israeli army raid in the occupied West Bank. Witnesses say the culprit was an Israeli sniper. The United Nations has called it a potential war crime - and the Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas says he'll refer it to the International Criminal Court. #AbuAkleh #Journalist #Israel