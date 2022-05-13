POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
US Left $7 Billion Worth of Military Equipment in Afghanistan
The US’s chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan last year raised questions about what the world's largest military left behind. A recent Pentagon report confirmed that the US left behind $7 billion worth of military equipment when it left the country. Most of that equipment was taken over by the Taliban, who came to power in August. Are there any lessons to be learned now that the US is preparing to deliver billions of dollars in weapons to Ukraine? Guests: Gloria Shkurti Ozdemir Researcher at SETA Foundation Scott Lucas Professor of American Studies at Birmingham University
May 13, 2022
