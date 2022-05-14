POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Ukraine forces push Russia away from second largest city, Kharkiv
World
Ukraine forces push Russia away from second largest city, Kharkiv
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Ukrainian forces have pushed Russian troops out of more than 1,000 settlements, largely in eastern Ukraine. But wounded Ukrainian soldiers remain trapped in the besieged Azovstal steel plant in the south, where their commanders have asked the US to step in and help. Zelenskyy says international mediators are helping negotiate a deal to evacuate the soldiers. Yasmine El-Sabawi reports. #Kharkiv #Ukraine #Russia
May 14, 2022
