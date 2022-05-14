World Share

Bids by Finland and Sweden top agenda at NATO meeting

NATO foreign ministers are in Berlin this weekend for an informal meeting. They will discuss their unified response to Russia's attack against Ukraine. The conflict has led to major defence policy shifts not only among NATO member states but also some of its allies. Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned his Finnish counterpart Sauli Niinisto against joining NATO. Putin says it could damage relations between two countries. Sibel Karkus reports from Berlin.