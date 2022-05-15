Lebanon goes to the polls

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The people of Lebanon have endured two years of political turmoil, a crushing economic crisis and soaring poverty. Now they have the chance to render judgement at the ballot box. Voters have been choosing the members of the next parliament, and results are expected on Sunday night. Some say the elections could be a turning point in the country’s history… but others say it they could just solidify the status quo in a government that’s long been divided and corrupt. Imogen Kimber reports from Beirut
May 15, 2022
