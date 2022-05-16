BizTech Share

China's social distancing restrictions have caused economic slump

The Chinese government plans to ease social distancing restrictions in major cities next month. And it can't come soon enough, with the lockdowns, including in major cities like Shanghai, causing a major economic slump. Government data show the world's second largest economy is on track for a contraction in the second quarter, as it deals with its worst COVID-19 wave since the beginning of the pandemic. For more on the Chinese economy, we were joined by Guido Cozzi, who is macroeconomics professor at the University of St. Gallen. #China #Economy #COVID-19