What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

Ukraine says its troops in Kharkiv have reached Russian border

Ukrainian troops defending Kharkiv, the country's second-largest city, have driven Russian forces back to the state border. It comes as Moscow focusses its attention in the region by shelling frontline positions in the eastern Donbas region. Meanwhile Sweden has confirmed that it will follow Finland in formally applying for NATO membership. Both countries, which have been historically neutral, say the move is a result of Russia's attack on UKraine. Sarah Morice reports.