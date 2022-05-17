BizTech Share

Oil prices rally on hopes of quick rebound for Chinese economy

Oil prices have rallied as China set out a clear timetable for the reopening of its financial hub Shanghai on June the first. The international crude benchmark Brent rose more than 2% to around $114 a barrel. Investors are betting the world's second largest economy can quickly rebound from a slowdown caused by lockdowns. For more on China's economy and its impact on oil prices, AJ Bell financial analyst Danni Hewson joined us from Huddersfield, UK. #OilPrices #ChinaEconomy #ChinaLockdowns