Can the Ukraine crisis accelerate the Green economy?
26:00
Can a belated push to phase out oil imports speed up Europe’s transition to a green economy? And Is it time for Germany to crank up its nuclear power? GUESTS Paul Ekins Professor of Resources and Environmental Policy at UCL Maria Pastukhova Senior Policy Advisor at E3G Thomas O'Donnell Geopolitics analyst at the Hertie School of Governance Roundtable is a discussion program with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.
May 24, 2022
