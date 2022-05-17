World Share

North Korea admits to COVID-19 outbreak as fatalities rise

An outbreak of COVID-19 in North Korea has become a 'major national emergency'. All cities are in lockdown, as more than 1.2M infections and 56 fatalities have been reported. The military has been deployed to assist with the crisis. Leonid Petrov from Australian National University unpacks why Pyongyang is finally admitting to the presence of the virus in the country.