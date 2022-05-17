POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Russia’s Attack on Ukraine Weighs Heavily on Central Asian Countries
Russia’s Attack on Ukraine Weighs Heavily on Central Asian Countries
Kazakhstan, which experienced its own security crisis at the start of the year, has been in an uneasy position since Russia’s launched its attack on Ukraine in late February. It abstained from a UN vote condemning the attack and has offered little public support to Russia. In Moscow this week, Russia and Kazakhstan, along with other CSTO members, attempted to present a united face. But has the situation in Ukraine affected the way Central Asian governments view their relationship with Russia, and are they looking for new security and trade allies behind the scenes? Guests: Margarita Assenova Senior Fellow at the Jamestown Foundation Ahmad Shahidov Political Analyst
May 17, 2022
