May 18, 2022
Biden says Buffalo mass shooting was domestic terrorism
US President Joe Biden has condemned the 'poison' of white supremacy in American politics following one of the country's worst racist shootings. 10 black people were killed on Saturday in Buffalo, New York, by an 18-year-old white supremacist. Biden travelled to the majority black neighbourhood to pay tribute to the victims of what he called domestic terrorism. Andy Roesgen reports from Washington DC.
