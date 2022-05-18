POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
North Korea reports 230,000 new cases of people with symptoms
01:45
World
North Korea reports 230,000 new cases of people with symptoms
North Korea has reported another 230,000 people with fever symptoms and six more deaths on Wednesday, a week after it first admitted it was experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak. Most of the 1.7 million people with symptoms haven't had their cases confirmed, as the hermit kingdom has little testing capacity. North Korea's leader has called his country's response to the outbreak 'inadequate', but is laying the blame solely on other government officials. Liz Maddock reports. #NorthKorea #Covid19 #KimJongUn
May 18, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?