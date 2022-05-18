Lebanon’s New Parliament

May 18, 2022
More than 700 candidates were vying for 128 seats in Lebanon's parliament. Four years years ago, the pro-Hezbollah bloc won 71, But today that overall majority is gone. The Iran-backed party did retain its own seats, its allies however did not. Reformist candidates did make serious gains, but with no outright winner, can Lebanon's leaders work together to rescue a country in crisis? Martine Najem Free Patriotic Movement's Vice President of Management Affairs Sami Attallah Founding Director of The Policy Initiative Ziad Abichaker Former Parliamentary Candidate for Li Watani
