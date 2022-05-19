POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Nearly 500,000 people displaced by floods in India's northeastern states
World
Nearly 500,000 people displaced by floods in India's northeastern states
A new UN report on the climate crisis says the world's oceans hit the warmest and most acidic levels on record in 2021. Environmentalists warn the soaring temperatures could trigger multiple crises across the world including widespread food shortages. India is one of the worst hit countries, experiencing different extreme weather conditions, at the same time. Asli Atbas reports.
May 19, 2022
