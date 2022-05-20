World Share

Nine new ministers take oaths in Sri Lanka amid economic woes

Sri Lanka has appointed nine new cabinet members on Friday, among them ministers for the critical portfolios of health, trade and tourism. Sri Lanka has defaulted on its sovereign debt for the first time in its history, and most stores have run out of medicine and essential goods. Bhavani Fonseka from the Centre for Policy Alternatives unpacks whether this appointments will solve the country’s economic crisis. #SriLanka #economiccrisis #RanilWickremesinghe