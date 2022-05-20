BizTech Share

Russia accused of weaponising food

The United States has accused Russia of holding global food supplies hostage since it launched an attack on Ukraine. The ongoing conflict is impeding their ability to ship their products out. The United Nations says unless fighting stops soon, tens of millions of people will starve. Vulnerable communities are already struggling to put food on the table, due to rising prices, the effects of global heating and pandemic supply chain constraints. #RussiaAttacksUkraine #FoodInsecurity #FoodPrices