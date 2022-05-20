POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Kiev says Moscow has completely destroyed the Donbass region
02:50
World
Russia's bombardment of eastern Ukraine has intensifed to the point where Kiev says the Donbas region has been completely destroyed. Heavy firepower and fatalities are being reported in the two main cities of Donetsk and Luhansk. Further south in the region, Ukrainian soldiers and civilians continue to be evacuated from the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol. After months of resistance, Kiev says it had no other choice but to ask its troops to stop fighting. Mehmet Solmaz has more.
May 20, 2022
