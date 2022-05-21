POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Conflict continues as Russia declares victory in Mariupol
Conflict continues as Russia declares victory in Mariupol
Russia's defence ministry says the Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol has been captured and the remaining Ukrainian forces have surrendered. The steelworks had become the last stronghold for Ukrainian fighters. For several months it had been the centre of fierce fighting with Russian forces. Moscow says the last group of Azov regiment defenders have now given up. But there's been no confirmation from Ukraine that Mariupol has fallen. Yasmine El-Sabawi reports.
May 21, 2022
