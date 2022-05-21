POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
One on One - Turkish Transport and Infrastructure Minister Karaismailoglu
One on One - Turkish Transport and Infrastructure Minister Karaismailoglu
The pandemic has caused supply chain disruptions and the war in Ukraine is making energy prices surge. It’s all caused problems for the global transport industry. As governments across the globe are in search of solutions, Türkiye has turned out to be a secure and lucrative transport hub. TRT World’s Sibel Karkus sat down with Türkiye's transport and infrastructure minister, Adil Karaismailoglu, to talk about the country's role in global transport.
May 21, 2022
