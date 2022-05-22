POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Heavy rains and flooding are inundating northeast Bangladesh
A similar situation unfolding in Bangladesh, where rescue workers are stuggling to help millions stranded by extreme weather. Dozens of people have been killed in the worst flooding in 20 years. These regions are prone to floods, but scientists say the climate crisis is making them worse. And as millions of people scramble to save themselves and their belongings from the rising waters, there's little the government can do to help them. Sarah Balter has more.
May 22, 2022
