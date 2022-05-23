POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Assad regime's war crimes come to light in new study
02:33
World
Assad regime's war crimes come to light in new study
A shocking academic investigation has shed new light on a series of massacres in which 288 people - including women and children - were killed by the Assad regime in Syria in 2013. Researchers from the University of Amsterdam say they compiled the evidence from a series of videos leaked by former regime officials. Of particular relevance is the massacre in Damascus's Tadamon district, where 41 men were executed. Shoaib Hasan has the story.
May 23, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?