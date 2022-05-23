POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Crude oil prices rise ahead of peak driving season in the US
03:37
BizTech
Crude oil prices rise ahead of peak driving season in the US
The international crude benchmark Brent is up around 1% to $113 a barrel to start the week. That comes ahead of what's known in the US as peak driving season, which begins this weekend and stretches all the way to September. During this period, Americans are expected to use their cars more than at any other time of the year. For more, AvaTrade's Naeem Aslam joined us from Dubai. #UnitedStates #DrivingSeason #OilPrices
May 23, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?