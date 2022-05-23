POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
US president announces new 13-nation Asia-Pacific trade pact
The US President is launching a new platform to boost economic ties with Asian countries. Japan, India, Australia and nine other countries from the region are signing onto the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework. Biden says the pact will help fight inflation and tackle the climate crisis. But as Mobin Nasir reports, many fear it could stoke further tensions with China and undermine economic interests of the region.
May 23, 2022
