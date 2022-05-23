World Share

Ukraine dominates debate at this year's Davos Economic Forum

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called for maximum sanctions to be imposed against Russia, including an embargo on oil. Speaking by videolink to global business leaders in the Swiss resort town of Davos, he also proposed safe routes to export Ukraine’s food supplies. Meanwhile in the capital, Kiev, a court has sentenced a young Russian soldier to life in prison for killing an unarmed Ukrainian civilian. Simon McGregor-Wood has the latest.