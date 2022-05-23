POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Ukraine dominates debate at this year's Davos Economic Forum
01:54
World
Ukraine dominates debate at this year's Davos Economic Forum
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called for maximum sanctions to be imposed against Russia, including an embargo on oil. Speaking by videolink to global business leaders in the Swiss resort town of Davos, he also proposed safe routes to export Ukraine’s food supplies. Meanwhile in the capital, Kiev, a court has sentenced a young Russian soldier to life in prison for killing an unarmed Ukrainian civilian. Simon McGregor-Wood has the latest.
May 23, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?