Countries send more advanced weaponry to Ukraine

It’s exactly three months since Russia launched what it calls its “special military operation” in Ukraine. On Monday, the Pentagon said Russia’s attack has been “slow and unsuccessful”, as it announced more advanced weaponry from around the world is headed to Ukraine. Moscow says it would be willing to re-establish ties with the West - but for now, is leaning more heavily on China. TRT World’s Andy Roesgen reports.