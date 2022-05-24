POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Somalia’s New President Praises Turkiye’s Past Support As He Looks To Tackle a Series of Challenges
Somali legislators have elected former leader Hassan Sheikh Mohamud as the country’s tenth president, following a long-overdue election on Sunday in the troubled Horn of Africa nation. Hassan Sheikh Mohamud who governed Somalia between 2012 and 2017, is facing a series of economic and security challenges, including a long-running drought and threats of terrorism. Meanwhile, the US has approved the redeployment of troops to Somalia to support the fight against the militant group al-Shabab. An attack on an African Union base earlier this month killed 10 peacekeepers. President Mohamud also pledged to continue to work with Turkiye on the security front, praising Ankara's previous support. Guests: Elem Eyrice Tepeciklioglu Political Analyst David Otto Political Analyst
May 24, 2022
