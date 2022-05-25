World Share

Trump faces litmus test as southern states hold primaries

Voters in several southern states in the US go to the polls on Tuesday to choose their candidates for November's mid-term elections. The focus will be on Georgia where incumbent governor Brian Kemp is expected to win the Republican nomination, despite efforts by former President Donald Trump to unseat him. It's seen as a test of whether Trump's hold on the Republican Party may be weakening. Our North America Correspondent Jon Brain reports from Washington.