What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war

World Share

Turkish Foreign Minister Cavusoglu is in Israel for talks

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu is in Israel to meet his counterpart Yair Lapid on a historic visit. Cavusoglu is the first Turkish foreign minister to visit the country in 15 years. It's part of his two-day tour of Palestine and Israel. Vehbi Baysan, historian and an associate professor of history at Ibn Haldun University, explains the significance of this visit. #Israel #Palestine #MevlutCavusoglu