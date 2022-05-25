POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Conflict enters fourth month as Russia targets eastern regions
02:02
World
Conflict enters fourth month as Russia targets eastern regions
Russia's all-out assault on eastern Ukraine could determine the course of the war. That's the warning from Ukraine's defence ministry, as thousands of Russian troops are sent in to takeover hold-out regions. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the World Economic Forum to deliver a plea for more military support, saying it would be the best investment to maintain stability in the world. Liz Maddock has more. #EasternUkraine #Russia #Military
May 25, 2022
