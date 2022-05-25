POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
OXFAM: Surging food, energy prices strenghten global inequality
02:51
World
OXFAM: Surging food, energy prices strenghten global inequality
As the World Economic Forum gets underway in Davos, Switzerland, Oxfam says spiralling global food prices had helped create "62 new food billionaires" in just 24 months. But surging food and energy prices stoked by the war in Ukraine has made the poor even more desperate and the IMF is warning that it may lead to "social unrest" in some parts of the world. Kubra Akkoc reports. #FoodBillionaires #FoodCrisis #DAVOS
May 25, 2022
