May 26, 2022
26:00
America’s Border Politics | Inside America with Ghida Fakhry
A public health order known as Title 42 will continue to be used by US law enforcement to expel migrants at the southern border, following a court ruling last week that blocked the Biden administration’s attempts to lift the restrictions imposed by the Trump administration at the beginning of the pandemic. Guests: Rodney Scott, 24th Chief of the United States Border Patrol from 2020 to 2021 Eddie Morales, Texas State Representative Tyler Mattiace, Mexico and Guatemala Researcher for Human Rights Watch
