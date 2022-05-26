POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
America’s Border Politics | Inside America with Ghida Fakhry
26:00
World
America’s Border Politics | Inside America with Ghida Fakhry
A public health order known as Title 42 will continue to be used by US law enforcement to expel migrants at the southern border, following a court ruling last week that blocked the Biden administration’s attempts to lift the restrictions imposed by the Trump administration at the beginning of the pandemic. Guests: Rodney Scott, 24th Chief of the United States Border Patrol from 2020 to 2021 Eddie Morales, Texas State Representative Tyler Mattiace, Mexico and Guatemala Researcher for Human Rights Watch
May 26, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?