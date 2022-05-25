POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Monkeypox Outbreak
26:00
World
Monkeypox Outbreak
The world still hasn't fully recovered from COVID-19, and now there's talk of another virus. Monkeypox isn't new, but the way it has started to spread is causing concern. The disease is usually endemic to west and central Africa, but now it’s emerged in Europe, Australia and America. Should we be worried? Tarik Jasarevic World Health Organization Spokesperson Oksana Pyzik Senior Teaching Fellow at the UCL School of Pharmacy Steven Van Gucht Head of Viral Diseases at Sciensano Benjamin Neuman Chief Virologist at Texas A&M University
May 25, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?