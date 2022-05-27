POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
One on One - Former US Special Rep for Syria James Jeffrey
15:05
World
One on One - Former US Special Rep for Syria James Jeffrey
Türkiye has put a hold on Sweden and Finland's NATO applications, citing the presence of the PKK terror group in both countries as a national security concern. Meanwhile, Ankara has signalled it could launch a new operation against the terror group's Syrian affiliate, the YPG. TRT World sat down to discuss these with former US Ambassador to Türkiye and former Special Envoy to Syria, James Jeffrey.
May 27, 2022
