What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

UN warns of food crisis over Russia's blockade of Ukraine's ports

Russia has effectively blockaded Ukrainian ports, an action the UN describes as a declaration of war on global food security. Ukraine usually exports about five million tonnes of agricultural produce every month, a large proportion of which is bought by some of the poorest nations in the world. Antonia Colibasanu from Geopolitical Futures weighs in on the Kremlin’s economic war on Kiev. #Odesa #foodcrisis #Russia