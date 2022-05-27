BizTech Share

Market Movers: Amid high volatility, stocks buoyed after eight consecutive weeks of losses

After eight consecutive weeks of sell-off, it hasn't been plain sailing for markets this week either. First of all, natural gas has been on a real roller-coaster, surging above $9 per million British thermal units, hitting the highest level in more than a decade as dwindling inventories push prices higher. On the stocks front, there has also been more than one bump in the road during the week. The S&P500 is down 17% since the beginning of the year, and the Nasdaq nearly 30%. #NaturalGas #StockMarkets #MarketMeltdown