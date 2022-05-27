POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Biden's Asia Trip
Biden's Asia Trip
For decades the US has had a somewhat ambiguous policy when it comes to Taiwan. But on a few occasions, President Biden has been pretty clear. During his first trip to Asia as president, the Commander in Chief said if China invaded Taiwan, the US would respond militarily. Victor Gao Soochow University Chair Professor Shihoko Goto Asia Programme Deputy Director at the Wilson Center Jeffrey Stacey Former Senior Adviser to the US State Department
May 27, 2022
