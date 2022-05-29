POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Protesters in the Sri Lankan capital clash with police in front of the presidential office
01:51
World
Protesters in the Sri Lankan capital clash with police in front of the presidential office
Police in the Sri Lankan capital, Colombo, have used tear gas and water cannon to stop anti-government protesters reaching the office of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. In the past hour, the recently appointed Prime Minister, Ranil Wickremesinghe, has proposed a constitutional amendment to increase the powers of parliament, and consequently reduce those of the president. It may not be enough to end what are now 50 days of anti-government protests. Aksel Zaimovic reports.
May 29, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?