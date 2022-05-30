POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Germany to ease living costs with relief package
Since the start of the conflict in Ukraine, the cost of living has risen sharply across Europe. Many households are struggling with higher food prices and energy bills. In Germany, the government has announced it will launch an extensive relief package in June that includes cheaper fuel and extra cash. And as Sibel Karkus reports from Berlin, most Germans are looking forward to reduced public transport tickets.
May 30, 2022
