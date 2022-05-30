BizTech Share

Crude benchmark Brent hits $120 a barrel, highest in two months

It's a bad start to the week for most consumers, as the price of oil climbed to its highest in about two months. The international crude benchmark Brent is back up above $120 a barrel. That's as European nations continue their political wrangling on a sixth round of sanctions on Moscow, which include a gradual ban on Russian oil imports. For more, we spoke to David Madden. He's a market analyst at Equiti Capital in London. #OilPrices #OilDemand #RussiaSanctions