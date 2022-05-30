POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Crude benchmark Brent hits $120 a barrel, highest in two months
04:13
BizTech
Crude benchmark Brent hits $120 a barrel, highest in two months
It's a bad start to the week for most consumers, as the price of oil climbed to its highest in about two months. The international crude benchmark Brent is back up above $120 a barrel. That's as European nations continue their political wrangling on a sixth round of sanctions on Moscow, which include a gradual ban on Russian oil imports. For more, we spoke to David Madden. He's a market analyst at Equiti Capital in London. #OilPrices #OilDemand #RussiaSanctions
May 30, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?