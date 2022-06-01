POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Is a global food disaster now inevitable?
25:45
World
Is a global food disaster now inevitable?
Climate change, Covid and now the conflict in Ukraine. This string of crises has left the world staring at a global food emergency that could last years. The UN Secretary-General warns the already looming threat from hunger and famine affecting millions is being made worse by events in Ukraine. Can the world leaders find a solution to this world crisis? Guests: Elisabetta Aurino Lecturer at the University of Barcelona School of Economics Sarah Saadoun Senior researcher on Economic Justice at Human Rights Watch Sherillyn Raga Research Fellow at the ODI Global Affairs Think Tank Roundtable is a discussion program with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.
June 1, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?