POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Fierce fighting at close quarters is taking place in the eastern Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk
01:46
World
Fierce fighting at close quarters is taking place in the eastern Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk
Fierce fighting at close quarters is taking place in the eastern Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk. The governor of the region says the situation is 'very difficult', with water and gas supplies cut off to a million people and Russian forces close to the city centre. In the northeast, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has visited Kharkiv, which has been the focus of heavy shelling in recent days. Claire Herriot reports.
May 30, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?