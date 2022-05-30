POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
EU holds two-day summit to discuss more sanctions on Russia
02:05
World
EU holds two-day summit to discuss more sanctions on Russia
EU leaders are struggling to agree on their 6th round of sanctions against Russia. They met in Brussels on Monday in an attempt to resolve disagreements over how to ban Russian oil imports. Hungary’s Victor Orban is refusing to sign off on the plan, despite being offered exemptions and funding to help find alternative supplies. He says his country’s energy security is being threatened. It’s a sign that EU consensus on how to respond to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is beginning to unravel. Our Europe correspondent Simon McGregor-Wood reports from Brussels.
May 30, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?