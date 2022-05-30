World Share

EU holds two-day summit to discuss more sanctions on Russia

EU leaders are struggling to agree on their 6th round of sanctions against Russia. They met in Brussels on Monday in an attempt to resolve disagreements over how to ban Russian oil imports. Hungary’s Victor Orban is refusing to sign off on the plan, despite being offered exemptions and funding to help find alternative supplies. He says his country’s energy security is being threatened. It’s a sign that EU consensus on how to respond to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is beginning to unravel. Our Europe correspondent Simon McGregor-Wood reports from Brussels.